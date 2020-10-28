The Corona Summit has been going on since 1:00 pm: that’s what Merkel and the Prime Minister say – politically

Germany is looking forward to the decisions the Chancellor and Prime Ministers will make today in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of state have been linked by videoconference since 1 p.m. to discuss how to proceed in view of the significantly increasing number of infections.

A first decision has already been taken: the lockdown measures decided today should apply from Monday, November 2. In addition, there is a first commitment on the virtual conference table: Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz wants to provide extra financial support to companies that lose money due to the new lockdown. Seven to ten billion euros is being earmarked for this.

Merkel had previously made it clear that the existing measures were not enough, the corona situation could get out of hand and the intensive care units of the clinics would be threatened with collapse. The round is expected to have heated debates as not all country leaders want to support the seemingly planned time-limited second lockdown that Merkel deems necessary.

However, according to a YouGov survey, nearly two-thirds of Germans expect shops, restaurants and schools to close again.

It is important on all points: the discussions between the states and the Chancellor always only determine the framework. The specific requirements are set at the level of the state and region by means of corresponding regulations and general decrees. In the Bavarian districts of Rottal-Inn and Berchtesgadener Land, public life has almost come to a standstill due to the number of infections.

On the other hand, Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) on Tuesday ruled out approval of a possible lockdown decision. However, according to the business magazine “Business Insider”, the prime ministers have agreed to declare a national public health emergency and involve the Bundestag in the planned new rules.

As the “Bild” reported, Hesse Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) campaigned to summon the health emergency. This would make it easier for all countries to take uniform measures.

The background to this is that the measures imposed in this way are probably more difficult to challenge in court. According to the report, Ramelow would therefore be willing to support the measures.

In addition, the Bundestag must, in the context of a draft resolution, support the measures still to be decided at the Prime Minister’s conference. With this motion, the Bundestag expresses its opinion on political issues. It has no formal implications.

With this, however, the governments are responding to the call to involve parliament more in the measures related to the pandemic. As mentioned, the Bundestag could adopt the resolution on Thursday after Merkel’s planned government statement.

An overview of what requirements have been planned – and where decisions have already been made.

THE GRID

In contrast to spring, there is apparently a temporary halt from the outset. Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) spoke on Tuesday of a possible “temporary, temporary block” of “three, possibly four weeks”. There is talk of a “breakwater closure,” starting Monday and apparently going to last until November 30 – a standstill with exceptions.

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS

The draft resolution sent by the Chancellery to the federal states before the video went live says: “Despite the measures agreed by the federal and state governments two weeks ago, the number of coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) infections is now almost increasing. . all regions of Germany with exponential dynamics. “

Merkel made it clear again in her video podcast on Saturday how important it is for German citizens to drastically reduce their social security. As reported by various media outlets, the group agreed on this in the afternoon. According to this, a maximum of ten people from two households are allowed to meet outside from Monday.

Experts believe the number should be reduced to 4,000 to avoid a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths. This requires a reduction in the number of contacts by 50 to 75 percent over a period of several weeks in order to achieve a significant trend break in December.

SCHOOLS AND KITAS

A nationwide agreement that all facilities would be made across the board did not appear before Merkel’s talks with federal states. On the contrary, all concerned agree that a situation like spring should be avoided at all costs. Closures should only be a “last resort”, but these measures have been in effect regionally since the end of the summer holidays.

Nursing homes

In the pandemic, the elderly are seen as a particularly vulnerable group to serious illnesses requiring hospitalization. In the first wave in the spring, many nursing and retirement homes with strict visitor restrictions have been closed to protect residents from corona infections.

Hygiene concepts exist in many homes. To achieve greater safety for visits and also for the nursing staff, rapid tests in the future should help. Merkel made it explicitly clear again that, with all safeguards, “no parts of society should be separated”. It is unclear whether additional measures will be taken.

GASTRONOMY

This is a very controversial point. The motion for a resolution states: “Restaurants and bars, clubs, discos, pubs and similar establishments will be closed. The delivery and collection of take-away meals for consumption at home is not covered. Not all country managers believe this is necessary.

In addition, according to information from “Bild”, the RKI gave its estimate of the corona risk of gastronomy on Tuesday at a video switch with chancellor chief Helge Braun (CDU) and the heads of state chancellery of the federal states. Accordingly, restaurants are not the driving forces behind the pandemic.

Federal Treasury Secretary Olaf Scholz is providing billions in compensation for lost sales by businesses facing restrictions, according to a “Bild” report. In the ongoing deliberations of the federal and state governments, Scholz suggested replacing smaller companies with up to 75 percent of their sales compared to the same month last year. Larger companies should receive up to 70 percent. There should be no special obligation to provide evidence. Scholz estimated the costs for four weeks at seven to ten billion euros.

LEISURE

Due to the corona crisis, federal and state governments are looking to largely ban entertainment and leisure events across Germany in November. Theaters, operas and concert halls are closed from November 2 to the end of the month. The German news agency learned this from the consultations. The regulation also affects leisure and amateur sports; individual sports should be excluded. shall. Professional sports may only be allowed in November without spectators. This also applies to the Bundesliga.

SERVICES

Companies such as cosmetic studios, massage practices, tattoo studios and similar businesses are apparently closing again because physical proximity is essential in this area. Medically necessary treatments, such as physiotherapy, are still possible. Unlike in the spring, hairdressing salons must also remain open under existing hygiene regulations.

RETAIL

Retail must remain open with due regard for hygiene rules. There will be a regulation that there will be no more than one customer per 25 square meters of sales area in the stores.

TO TRAVEL

You can currently travel in Germany. Planned or implemented housing bans have also been lifted almost everywhere. When traveling abroad, travel alerts from the Federal Department of State apply to more and more countries and regions in Europe and around the world. Travel is not prohibited, but it is not recommended.

The motion states that citizens are asked to generally refrain from private travel and visits – including family members. This also applies to Germany and national day trips. Accommodation offers in Germany may only be made available for necessary and expressly non-tourist purposes. So far, the federal and state governments seem to agree on this: unlike in the spring, the borders must remain as open as possible, even though the extremely high numbers in the neighboring Czech Republic in Bavaria, in particular, are causing great nervousness.