The starting point of the coronavirus: why is no one holding China responsible? – Politics

There is probably no court that could hear this lawsuit, no legal title that would be enforceable – but then again, the fact that China is getting away with complete impunity in the face of the Corona catastrophe is hard to bear. An international liability law that applies here would – from that point of view – be desirable.

Because: wasn’t it China from which the virus was introduced into the world? Hasn’t its citizens still allowed its citizens to leave the country when there have been no more domestic flights due to the virus? Did China not initially state that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus? Didn’t China say that people without symptoms wouldn’t spread the disease?

But no one holds China responsible. Why not, apart from the legal aspect?

Because, on the other hand, extensive collaboration is needed to provide the most coordinated response to the virus worldwide. Including a collaboration in the development and delivery of vaccines.

Vaccine for the poor countries

This is one of the main reasons why one does not hear a critical voice in the UN, in Europe, in Russia. Except US President Donald Trump, but nobody wants anything to do with him. Even if it uses a sense that grows, the longer the virus bypasses or even becomes rampant.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has therefore urged the world not to allow a dispute between the US and China. It is true that a new Cold War must be avoided with certainty. If the two largest economies collide, it would indeed be dangerous. For the planet.

But it is still true that pressure is being put on China and its leader Xi Jinping so that it does not evade its long-term responsibility. There is at least one suitable way to showcase and take responsibility: when it comes to making vaccines available worldwide. Not every country will be able to afford it. To help them would be the least.