Sci-Tech

Warp Drive: Apple Arcade is entitled to its wipeout!

Avatar ga October 28, 2020

Apple Arcade is pretty bad at racing games (aside from an infamous Sega Racing), but Warp Drive could be a game changer. This futuristic racing game from the Supergonk studio has loads of wipeout songs … loaded! In fact, Warp Drive suggests using types of teleportation portals that allow instant transportation from one end of a circuit to the other. The effect is honestly excellent and it’s a shame the trailer is only viewable in Apple Arcade at the moment (no video on YouTube). Another innovation is that the circuits are generated randomly, which undoubtedly guarantees a long service life. Arcade gameplay, colorful graphics, and a compelling sense of speed complete this neat little list of assets from this indie title that may surprise when it hits Apple Arcade anytime soon. To monitor …

Report Rating
Avatar

ga

Close