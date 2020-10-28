Warp Drive: Apple Arcade is entitled to its wipeout!

Apple Arcade is pretty bad at racing games (aside from an infamous Sega Racing), but Warp Drive could be a game changer. This futuristic racing game from the Supergonk studio has loads of wipeout songs … loaded! In fact, Warp Drive suggests using types of teleportation portals that allow instant transportation from one end of a circuit to the other. The effect is honestly excellent and it’s a shame the trailer is only viewable in Apple Arcade at the moment (no video on YouTube). Another innovation is that the circuits are generated randomly, which undoubtedly guarantees a long service life. Arcade gameplay, colorful graphics, and a compelling sense of speed complete this neat little list of assets from this indie title that may surprise when it hits Apple Arcade anytime soon. To monitor …

Report Rating