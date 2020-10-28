New Corona Rules: The lockdown light exudes an undemocratic spirit – politics

Let’s start with one big word: the motion for a resolution on the fight against corona, which has been distributed from the Chancellery to the State Chancellery, breathes undemocratic and anti-rule of law. Initially, the filing ignores the rulings of several higher administrative judges about the housing ban in recent days.

The courts in Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein, Saxony-Anhalt and elsewhere found the ban apparently unconstitutional, and so it was annulled there.

The Chancellery ignored and simply ignored these decisions – and thus the separation of powers. The question arises: what mindset is behind the actions of an authority that no longer feels bound by law and order?

The situation is similar to the Chancellor’s request to close pubs and restaurants for a few weeks to get the infection under control.

Logic? You are looking in vain

Incidentally, against the advice of the Robert Koch Institute, which pointed out that the hygiene concepts had a clear effect. Because a relevant infection process did not come from these companies. Private meetings are more likely to be contagious.

There is really no logic behind this measure. The restaurants in which the concept works will close for private meetings where there is no concept at all. As a result, the meetings that would have taken place in restaurants are moved to private space.

What should reduce the risk of infection actually leads to an exacerbation of the risk of infection because the meetings take place in the uncontrolled space. It is wise to open the restaurants around the clock so that as many meetings as possible can take place under controlled hygiene measures.

However, the ministerials were probably not interested in an understandable justification, if even the expertise of the RKI did not play a role. This gives the impression that this forced closure of cafes and restaurants should have a psychological effect on the supposedly too careless society.

Our constitution does not provide for an education mandate from the state

“Anyone who can eat out has clearly not yet grasped the gravity of the situation” – that is the logic of Helge Braun and his employees. Chancellery officials must have been aware that this is manifestly illegal. Fortunately, our constitution does not provide for an education mandate from the state, but will – on the contrary! – grant the greatest possible freedom. The Basic Law relies on the responsible citizen and his decision-making authority.

Such a restriction of fundamental rights without professional justification is therefore not part of our democratic order. It shifts state action to the realm of authoritarianism when individual action is restricted without justification and people are officially instructed to act “right”. The fact that these measures should be implemented as far as possible without the participation of parliaments gives the whole thing a particularly bad taste.

The rulers’ arguments, which we hear more often in these confused times, are downright insidious. The hard cuts are necessary and proportionate to the legal interest to be protected, the health of the population.

Because the primary purpose of government action is not infection protection or the protection of life, but human dignity. If saving human lives were the top priority, the most efficient measure would be to put people in absolute quarantine for three weeks so that the virus dies in Germany.

The state must weigh wisely

That is why the task of the state is always a matter of sensible balancing – including between rights to freedom and protection of life. One measure would be to make FFP2 masks available to residents of retirement homes and their visitors, so that as many contacts as possible can be made possible again with a relatively small impairment of freedom.

The federal government explains to us that this new lockdown has a meaningful purpose: Christmas under better conditions, if we now deal with the virus threat in a disciplined way. However, the question arises: who guarantees us that the infection process will ease again on the holidays?

The chancellor knows that no one can guarantee that – and that Christmas will then be possible without contact restrictions, she certainly doesn’t believe. Many people are more likely to get the impression that they should no longer measure their behavior according to the law, but rather in the moral categories of the Federal Chancellery – which are above the law.

Clearly, difficult times are underway for the acceptance of our justice system. More Democrats are needed to help them.