TikTok and Shopify are teaming up to drive e-commerce

TikTok invests in e-commerce. The Chinese social network announced a global partnership with Shopify this Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The goal: to enable the more than one million merchants to use the services of the online trading platform to stimulate their sales by reaching the TikTok audience directly.

TikTok works with Shopify

Thanks to this new alliance, Shopify merchants can create and optimize TikTok marketing campaigns right from their store’s dashboard. To do this, you must first install the dedicated application. The ByteDance social network lists the strengths of this simplified integration in its blog.

These include the ability for merchants to install or connect their TikTok pixels with one click, an intuitive native ad creation tool, and $ 300 ad credit for eligible merchants to start their first. Campaign on the Chinese social network. In addition, the alliance between Shopify and TikTok allows social network users to click on promotional videos to buy products directly from stores created by the Canadian service.

Satish Kanwar, VP of Products at Shopify, is delighted with a statement: “We are excited to be the first partner to welcome TikTok to the world of commerce, especially at this time as our merchants are gearing up for a brisk one Online shopping season ‘.

Blake Chandlee, Vice President of Global Business Solutions at TikTok, said, “We are excited to partner with Shopify to provide their merchants with a channel through which they can reach new audiences and have since increased sales. Tick ​​tock. As social commerce spreads, marketers are realizing that TikTok’s creative and engaged community is different from other platforms. We’re always looking for new, innovative ways to connect brands with our users. Shopify is the perfect partner to grow and expand our business capabilities worldwide. “

E-commerce in the age of COVID-19

In the context of the health crisis, e-commerce is experiencing an unprecedented acceleration. So much so that Amazon doubled its profits in the second quarter of 2020 and online sales in the US rose 49% in April of that year alone. For its part, Shopify reached a market value of $ 117 billion and saw store creations grow by 71%. It is now undisputed: Online trading is no longer just a trend, but a way for small traders to ensure their survival in a time when COVID-19 rages on around the world.

Social platforms, aware of these new challenges, are increasing the number of new features to make their contribution to building online commerce. Instagram, for example, recently launched its shopping function on IGTV and will soon bring it to the Reels format as well. Pinterest has since launched new tools designed to help merchants with the upcoming holiday season and beyond. With this partnership with Shopify, TikTok is following in the footsteps of its elders and showing that it too is determined to take advantage of the opportunities that arise.