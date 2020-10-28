Dispute over sinners of the rule of law in the EU: MEPs hope for compromise – political

The possible cut in EU subsidies for rule of law sinners such as Hungary and Poland was one of the most controversial issues at the marathon summit in Brussels last July. After the summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confidently stated that he had had the upper hand in the dispute over possible budget cuts. The next days could show whether this is really true. Because negotiations between the European Parliament, the European Commission and Member States on the details of the so-called rule of law mechanism have moved.

As CSU MEP Monika Hohlmeier said on Wednesday, progress has been made in the third round of negotiations on Tuesday. However, there was no definitive breakthrough yet, said the European Parliament’s fellow negotiator.

The area for sanctions is being expanded

According to Hohlmeier, there is movement in the question of which violations of the rule of law can actually lead to budget cuts. At the end of September, the German Presidency of the EU Council presented a compromise note, according to which violations of the rule of law would only lead to lower subsidies if the financial interests of the EU are directly damaged.

MEPs, on the other hand, demanded that the EU should act if the rule of law in a Member State threatens to come under control. The EU states have now apparently moved in this direction. EU member states recognize that cuts also need to be made when the independence of judges and the neutrality of state administration are no longer guaranteed, Hohlmeier said.

FDP MEP Moritz Körner was also optimistic: “We have taken a step forward.” Negotiations on the rule of law mechanism will continue on Thursday.

The question of which procedure to use to initiate the procedure that would lead to a reduction or complete cancellation of EU funds is still a matter of dispute. While the European Commission and the European Parliament want a procedure that essentially places the decision-making power in the hands of the Brussels authorities, Member States are insisting that a Commission decision to reduce resources should be reinstated by EU countries by qualified majority will be confirmed. must.

Orban is pushing for an emergency mechanism

In theory, countries like Hungary and Poland should expect to be overruled by other states in the qualified majority procedure. For this reason, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban wishes to reserve the option of adding an imminent cut in EU subsidies to the agenda of an EU summit. As a rule, the unanimity principle applies there; but Hohlmeier does not see the danger that Orban could exercise his right of veto on cutbacks at the summits: “Thank God unanimity is off the table.”

The CSU MP sees problems with a proposal from the German EU Presidency that would allow member states to simply sit out threatened proceedings as part of the rule of law mechanism. If Member States fail to reach a decision, a Commission proposal to reduce resources should be considered accepted, Hohlmeier suggested.

A punctual payment of the billions package is no longer expected

With the rule of law negotiations dragging on for weeks, the pressure to reach an agreement is growing noticeably. No wonder: without compromise, the money from the 1.8 trillion euro financial package, agreed by Heads of State or Government in July, cannot flow. However, it is already becoming clear that funds will not be available on time early next year due to the lengthy search for compromises.