Advertising monitoring with iOS 14: the competition authority seized

iOS 14 will implement limited ad tracking in 2021. Users see a popup when launching apps (like below) to allow or disallow tracking. This choice upsets four professional associations that have turned to the competition authority in France.

The associations are IAB France, MMA, SRI and Udecam. They believe that Apple will get into trouble many free applications that depend on advertising. The ads are less personalized and therefore relevant. As a result, users are less likely to click on it.

“We are for ‘data protection’, but against the privatization of ‘data protection’ by a single actor,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Cros, President of MMA France. “Apple leads a discourse about data protection measures that are actually anti-competitive,” he told Les Échos.

Everything is related to IDFA, the unique advertising identifier for every Apple device. This IDFA is important for advertisers to target messages based on users’ browsing habits. For associations, choosing Apple with iOS 14 will drive free apps to adopt a paid plan. And that may not appeal to some users.

This framework for advertising monitoring should be in place with iOS 14. However, after a green wooden elevator, Apple decided to postpone that feature to 2021.

“Our new transparency framework applies to all developers, including Apple,” says the company. Now the competition authority will examine the files of the four professional associations.