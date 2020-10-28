Twenty / Twenty a day – 6 more days until the US election: how Philadelphia demonstrates against police brutality – politics

The US is in the latest spurt of elections. That’s why we’ll be keeping you up to date with what’s happening in the United States in our US newsletter “Twenty / Twenty” for the next two weeks. Today Anna Sauerbrey writes down her impressions from troubled Philadelphia. Click here for the free plan.

A middle-aged man pulls a joint and grunts, “Why don’t you put the barricades on your side in front of the police station?” keeps photographers or protesters from climbing on his “sanctuary”, as he calls this place. It is 9 pm and there are several hundred people standing in front of his house. Police in riot gear with helmets and shields cordoned off the street to prevent protesters from advancing right in front of the police building on the other side of an intersection.

“Fuck the police,” the protesters sing. “No justice, no peace”. And again and again they call out a name: “Walter Wallace!” 27-year-old mentally ill Walter Wallace Junior was shot dead by police in Philadelphia on Monday. The family had called the emergency number themselves and asked for an ambulance. When the police arrived, Wallace approached a group of police officers with a knife in hand. He was hit by 14 shots. Hundreds of people protested Monday evening in the poorer western part of the city, which is mainly inhabited by black Americans.

“Walter Wallace, Rest in Peace” was spray painted on a house wall in Philadelphia Photo: Anna Sauerbrey

During the night there was violence and looting and other people were injured. It remained peaceful until around 9pm Tuesday evening. In the chic shopping streets, shopkeepers used the time to quickly nail their windows shut. After a while, the protesters on Pine Street give up going to the police station. The demonstration train turns and returns to the elevated train station. More than half are white adolescents and young adults, one to two dozen are all dressed in black, wearing helmets, black face masks, and improvised gas masks. A young man carries a sign.

The broken glass from bus stops and cars from the night before lie in the street. Drones and helicopters circle above the group, the helicopter’s floodlights brush the people over and over again. A white man in black points a laser pointer at the sky. A young woman takes a spray can from her pocket and writes on the boards that are boarding up a shop, “Walter Wallace Jr. RIP”, she sprays it. “Fuck the police,” a young man shouts to a group of policemen protecting a gas station.

Meanwhile, there were tumultuous scenes. Photo: Anna Sauerbrey

“Why do my children have to grow up in such a world?”

“They’re just doing their job,” an older black man shouts. He makes his way through the crowd against the current. Laura, a young white woman with glued-on eyelashes and shimmering eyeshadow, leans against a wall and repeats over and over, “Why do my children have to grow up in such a world? That makes no sense. A young black man leans out the window of his pickup truck and shouts, ‘Get rid of it! This is our fight. “Suddenly sirens sound around 9.30pm. Dozens of police officers on bicycles emerge from nowhere, others run out of the side streets.

A scuffle breaks out between the steel girders of the elevated railway. Around the same time, police reported looting in other parts of the city and asked civilians in seven districts not to leave their homes. I did not arrive in Philadelphia until late Monday evening to join Christoph von Marschall and our correspondent Juliane Schäuble. In the coming days, I will be reporting from Pennsylvania – a major swing state that supplies 20 of the Electoral College’s 538 voters and could be pivotal on election night.

Political exploitation of the incident has already begun

As I write this, around midnight US time, the situation in the city is still confusing, but the political exploitation of events has already begun. This death of a black man from police brutality also attracts national attention and protests. Jacob Blake was shot dead in Kenosha in September and George Floyd died in Portland in May after a police officer knelt on his neck for minutes. In March, nurse Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her apartment during a shootout between her boyfriend and police.

Trump used the turmoil this year for a “law and order” election campaign

Donald Trump’s election campaign team saw the unrest that followed as an opportunity to play the topic of “law and order.” The president himself did not comment on the riots in Philadelphia. It is unclear how long the protests will last. However, his son Donald Trump Junior retweeted several reports of the protests, and Trump’s campaign team played an online ad in early October with a tweet from the president: “LAW & ORDER. VOTE! It is unclear whether the Philadelphia protests are large enough to become a central theme in the election campaign.

But they remind you that the choice has not yet been made. Even if Joe Biden is still the clear favorite, his lead over Trump is slightly diminishing in the polls. 17 days ago, on October 11, it was 10.3 percentage points. Now it is only 7.1 percentage points. In the mean of all polls in the “battlefield states” on October 13, Biden was on average five percentage points ahead, now it is only 3.5 percentage points. But good news for Biden could be that of the 70 million Americans who have already cast their votes, there are a very large number of young voters.

The share of young early voters has increased compared to 2016

Their share of early voters has increased significantly from 2016. Now Democrats are hoping that young voters will vote more often this year – and not just that they think early voting is particularly good (read an interview by Juliane Schäuble with the Biden biographer here). Evan Osnos). The protests were, I have to admit, a pretty violent start to this journey. The city had shown itself from a completely different side in the afternoon.

Today is the last day in Philadelphia that the postal ballot can be requested. For the Democrats, Philadelphia, where there is only one Republican for every seven Democrats, is very important to winning Pennsylvania. The city government, led by Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney, is doing everything it can to mobilize as many voters as possible. You can do everything one after the other in more than a dozen polling stations by post: register for the election, complete and hand in the documents. Nevertheless, long lines formed in front of many polling stations.

“It’s a good thing I brought my chair,” says Mary, a retired administrative assistant, sitting on her walker in front of City Hall. Volunteers hand out pizzas, granola bars, water, and voting requests by letter on clipboards. There is a band playing. “It takes three hours,” explains a young volunteer to the older lady. “I’ll wait,” says Mary firmly.