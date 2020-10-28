Corona Summit Resolutions: Germany Returns to Lockdown – Politics

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime minister decided on Wednesday to make substantial cuts for citizens and companies in the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel and the chiefs of state have been linked by video conference since 1 p.m. to advise on how to proceed in view of the significantly increasing number of infections. On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a new high in infections of nearly 15,000.

One thing is clear: the lockdown measures decided today should apply from Monday, November 2, until the end of the month. The federal government announced a decision at the start of the round: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz wants to provide additional financial support to companies that lose money as a result of the new lockdown. Seven to ten billion euros is being earmarked for this.

Merkel had previously made it clear that she did not think the existing measures were sufficient, that the corona situation could get out of hand and the intensive care units of the clinics could then collapse.

According to information from the dpa news agency, federal and state governments have also agreed to declare a “health emergency” for Germany. At first it remained open what exactly this means. In addition, it was said that the health emergency was not resolved until all individual points of the planned package of measures were finally decided.

In addition, according to information from the online portal “Business Insider”, the Bundestag should support the measures to be decided at the Prime Ministerial Conference in the context of a draft resolution. With this motion, the Bundestag expresses its opinion on political issues. It has no formal implications.

With this, however, the governments are responding to the call to involve parliament more in the measures related to the pandemic. As mentioned, the Bundestag could adopt the resolution on Thursday after Merkel’s planned government statement.

An overview of the decisions:

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS

The draft resolution sent by the Chancellery to the federal states before the video went live says: “Despite the measures agreed by the federal and state governments two weeks ago, the number of coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) infections is now almost increasing. . all regions of Germany with exponential dynamics. “

In her video podcast on Saturday, Merkel once again made it clear how important she thinks it is that German citizens drastically reduce their social contacts. As reported by various media outlets, the group agreed on this in the afternoon. According to this, a maximum of ten people from two households are allowed to meet outside from Monday. This is binding, violations of these contact restrictions would be punished by the regulatory authorities.

Experts believe the number should be reduced to 4,000 to avoid a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 deaths. This requires a reduction in the number of contacts by 50 to 75 percent over a period of several weeks in order to achieve a significant trend break in December.

SCHOOLS AND KITAS

Schools and kindergartens must remain reliably open despite the sharp rise in corona figures in November, the round concluded, according to the dpa. Closures should only be a “last resort”, according to the motion for a resolution. However, these measures have been in effect regionally since the end of the summer holidays.

Nursing homes

In the pandemic, the elderly are seen as a particularly vulnerable group to serious illnesses requiring hospitalization. In the first wave in the spring, many nursing and retirement homes with strict visitor restrictions have been closed to protect residents from corona infections.

The federal and state governments want to protect the sick, the dependent, the elderly, and the disabled in particular. The available corona rapid tests “should now be deployed rapidly and with priority in this area” so that safe contacts could be made possible. The federal and state governments have agreed on this according to information from the DPA. The special protection of hospitals, nursing homes, seniors and disabled facilities must not lead to complete social isolation. Social welfare and youth care institutions and comparable advisory institutions must remain open.

GASTRONOMY

Federal and state governments want to shut down restaurant businesses for the rest of the month starting Nov. 2 to contain the pandemic. The German news agency learned this from the consultations. This does not apply to the delivery and collection of meals for consumption at home, canteens may remain open.

This is a very controversial point. Before the round, not all country leaders were convinced this was necessary. In addition, according to information from “Bild”, the RKI gave its estimate of the corona risk of gastronomy on Tuesday at a video switch with chancellor chief Helge Braun (CDU) and the heads of state chancellery of the federal states. Accordingly, restaurants are not the driving forces behind the pandemic.

LEISURE

Due to the corona crisis, federal and state governments are looking to largely ban entertainment and leisure events across Germany in November. Theaters, operas and concert halls are closed from November 2 to the end of the month. The German news agency learned this from the consultations. The regulation also affects leisure and amateur sports; individual sports should be excluded. shall. Professional sports may only be allowed in November without spectators. This also applies to the Bundesliga.

SERVICES

Companies in the personal care sector such as cosmetic studios, massage practices or tattoo studios will also have to close in November, the dpa reports. Medically necessary treatments such as physiotherapy should also remain possible. Medically necessary treatments, such as physiotherapy, are still possible. Unlike in the spring, hairdressing salons must also remain open under existing hygiene regulations.

TRADE

Wholesale and retail can remain open in November. However, as the dpa reports, there is an agreement that no more than one customer per ten square meters is allowed in the stores. The federal government’s motion originally spoke of 25 square meters.

TO TRAVEL

According to the will of the round, the provision of tourist accommodation in Germany will be banned in November. These should only be made for necessary purposes, such as mandatory business trips, decided according to information from the German news agency.

So far, the federal and state governments seem to agree on this: unlike in the spring, the borders must remain as open as possible, even though the extremely high numbers in the neighboring Czech Republic in Bavaria, in particular, are causing great nervousness.

A REMUNERATION

Federal Treasury Secretary Olaf Scholz is providing billions in compensation for lost sales by businesses facing restrictions, according to a “Bild” report. In deliberations of the federal and state governments, Scholz suggested smaller companies replace up to 75 percent of their sales compared to the same month last year. Larger companies should receive up to 70 percent. There should be no special obligation to provide evidence.