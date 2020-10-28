Bundestag in the corona crisis: how MPs fight against loss of control – politics

There should be more days like this. At least that’s what the FDP and the Greens want. Next Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will make a government statement in the Bundestag on the current situation in the corona pandemic. It is her own decision that Merkel should appear before parliament. No one can force them. But if it were up to the Liberals and Greens, the Chancellor will soon be legally obliged to make such appearances.

“We don’t want to rely on the federal government to decide when to inform us,” Britta Haßelmann, the Greens’ parliamentary manager, told the Bundestag. Your group has therefore joined an FDP initiative for more transparency. Before and after international summits, the two parliamentary groups demand that there should be “both a preliminary debate and a follow-up debate” in the Bundestag – including the action of the Chancellor.

The FDP and Greens want to discuss the topic in the Rules Committee this week and there will be an expert hearing in the winter.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The move is in line with the Bundestag’s current efforts to gain more control over the government. In the corona crisis, the executive branch – the chancellery and ministries – plays the leading role. That is why dissatisfaction is growing among the members of the Bundestag, even in the coalition factions – about their own loss of interest, but also about the government’s information policy. “Re-parliamentization” is needed, demands Marco Buschmann, party leader of the FDP in the Bundestag.

Britta Haßelmann is the Greens’ first parliamentary manager in the Bundestag Photo: dpa / Michael Kappeler

For a long time, the opposition has been troubled by the fact that parliament has too little decision-making power in the corona crisis. The Infection Protection Act empowers the Federal Ministry of Health to make far-reaching decisions by ordinance. This includes requiring travelers from risk areas to undergo a medical examination or to stop train traffic to Germany. State governments can also impose contact bans or restrict freedom of movement.

Legal basis for the limitation of basic rights

It is understandable that at the start of the pandemic a lot was done by ordinance ‘in the bustle’, says Green Party leader Anton Hofreiter. But after nine months it couldn’t go on like this. The Greens therefore argue for a kind of parliamentary reservation. Massive restrictions on fundamental rights should be put on a “better legal basis,” says Hofreiter.

This is also how the liberals see it, who are encouraged by the fact that measures such as the housing ban have recently been overturned several times by the courts. Participation of the Bundestag can protect against political “exaggerated reactions and wrong decisions,” says Buschmann. FDP Chairman Christian Lindner demands that the way through the pandemic should be “politically grappled” in parliaments and not in a small group in the chancery.

Marco Buschmann is the first parliamentary director of the FDP in the Bundestag Photo: AFP / John MACDOUGALL

The fact that the group of country leaders, together with the Chancellor, have become an informal decision-making body during the crisis is causing dissatisfaction among the opposition. Left-wing MP Achim Kessler criticizes that decisions “behind closed doors” are difficult for citizens to understand. All in all, this threatens the acceptance of the corona policy, the Greens and Liberals also argue.

The representatives of the opposition are not alone with their demands. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) also recently called on all political groups to strengthen the role of parliament in the corona crisis. The MPs also have an interest in this. After all, they are heading for the federal election, and soon it will be the party lists. The parliamentarians want to emphasize their own relevance again and put their work in the shop window.

At the state level, where most of the anti-corona measures are implemented, the liberals also accept conflicts with their coalition partners. In North Rhine-Westphalia, where the FDP rules with the CDU, there is sometimes “hard wrestling,” Buschmann says. There too, the liberals are calling for parliament to have more say. In the Union, however, it was the last to weigh. A few days ago, the chairman of the state parliament André Kuper (CDU) emphasized that the parliamentarians in Düsseldorf were sufficiently aware of the “possible responsibility and control function”.