Crash Bandicoot mobile game is coming in spring 2021

The mobile game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will be available from spring 2021 and can already be pre-ordered on Apple and Android smartphones.

A cult game

It’s one of PlayStation’s most iconic first-generation games. With over 40 million titles sold, Crash Bandicoot has marked a generation of gamers and made a comeback this year in a fourth edition released in September for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If you don’t have a console, don’t panic. Studio King has developed its own version of Crash Bandicoot for mobile phones behind the extremely successful Candy Crush game: “In Crash Bandicoot: On the run, everyone’s favorite marsupial runs, jumps and turns. your cellphone. This brand new adventure brings you the best of the Crash Bandicoot franchise from the last 20 years, featuring iconic characters, bosses, movement, calamity and mayhem, ”the company explains.

The game was announced this summer and was officially announced on March 25, 2020. You can pre-order it on both the App Store and Google Play Store and benefit from the Blue Hyena skin introduced in Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fired.

The game’s cult characters will be there

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is presented as a “runner”, a platform game in which Crash has to run endlessly to avoid obstacles and collect apples, like in the first games. Players can meet several cult characters that appear in other titles, such as Coco, Crash’s sister or the vicious Neo Cortex.

“We’re excited to bring this well-known and loved franchise to mobile phones,” said Stephen Jarrett, vice president of design and head of creation for Crash Bandicoot. “Our goal is to transform the runner’s experience of classic crash gameplay while adding depth and advancement through a variety of exciting features including social functions, crafting and building. based. Taking inspiration from the living story of Crash, we’re planning to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and countries and wrap them in a brand new adventure that players can play on the go. “, He continued.

It remains to be seen whether players will be convinced of this mobile format, but the success of games like Pokémon Go or Mario Kart Tour suggests a bright future for this particular smartphone, Crash Bandicoot.