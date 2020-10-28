Apple Clips 3.0: New design and other innovations

Apple is now offering the 3.0 update to its Clips application for video creation. Several new features are on the agenda, including a new design and better support for the iPad.

Clips 3.0 offers a simplified interface with quicker access to effects. On the iPad, the app now supports landscape orientation and scribbling with Apple Pencil. There’s also mouse and trackpad support. The new version of clips also allows users to create videos in multiple image formats, including horizontal and vertical.

On the iPhone, by default, Clips creates a new video project with an aspect ratio of 16: 9. On the iPad, the default aspect ratio is 4: 3.

In addition, the app correctly processes HDR video recordings with the iPhone 12 cameras. This gives content more vivid colors and higher contrast. In addition, Apple added eight new stickers, six more arrows and shapes, and 25 new sounds. They automatically adjust to the length of the video.

The application can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. According to Apple, Clips “has become one of the most popular video creation apps on iOS.” And the manufacturer assures us: “Millions of projects are carried out with it every day”.