macOS 11.0.1 Beta 1 released

Apple is now offering developers the first beta (build 20B5012d) of macOS 11.0.1. This selection is interesting when we know that macOS 11.0 (macOS Big Sur) is not yet available in a stable version. Apple even offered a tenth beta a few days ago.

Apple has yet to tell us what changes have been made with macOS 11.0.1. We can expect various bug fixes. It is also possible that there are small novelties. However, this information is currently unknown. We have to wait for the return of the developers who will install the update.

If your Mac is configured to receive developer beta, open System Preferences and go to Software Update. The first beta of macOS 11.0.1 is displayed.

This availability of the first beta of macOS 11.0.1 definitely suggests that macOS 11.0 (macOS Big Sur) is not very far ahead. Apple has already said that the stable version will be available sometime this fall without further clarification. We are still waiting. After all, autumn ends on December 21st. In the past few years, Apple released important updates for macOS in October.