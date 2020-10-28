Chancellor Corona Summit: Merkel calls for “national effort” – politics in November

In the press conference following the Corona Summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of a “national effort” that would be needed again from November 2 to curb the increase in the number of infections.

“We must set strict conditions for limiting contacts.” Citizens would be asked to refrain from private travel and day trips.

“These are tough measures,” admitted the Chancellor. But they served the purpose of largely restoring public life in Germany by December. It’s about avoiding an acute national emergency. You’ve reached a point where you don’t remember where 75 percent of infections come from, Merkel said.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Consultations with the state prime ministers took place “in a very serious situation”. Federal and state governments have an eye for people’s health, work and economic situation. Merkel also pointed out that companies should now allow more work from home.

“It’s perfectly clear that we have to act, and now,” Merkel continued. Two weeks after it went into effect, federal and state governments would re-consult. (with Reuters, dpa)