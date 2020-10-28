Corona Summit with Chancellor: Merkel calls for “national effort” – politics in November

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called for a “national effort” in November to curb the coronavirus pandemic once again. “We have to set strict conditions for limiting contacts,” Merkel said Wednesday evening after the Corona summit with the prime ministers of the states. Citizens would be asked to refrain from private travel and day trips.

“These are tough measures,” admitted the Chancellor. But they served the purpose of largely restoring public life in Germany by December. It’s about avoiding an acute national emergency. You’ve reached a point where you don’t remember where 75 percent of infections come from, Merkel said.

The deliberations had taken place “in a very serious situation”. Federal and state governments have an eye for people’s health, work and economic situation. Merkel pointed out that companies should now allow more work from home.

“It’s perfectly clear that we have to act, and now,” Merkel continued. She applauded the developed hygiene concepts, but they would no longer be sufficiently effective in containment at this point.

Söder: “We are not an ego country”

Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söder called on citizens to show solidarity during the restrictions in the fight against the corona pandemic. It’s not just about the freedom the individual has, but how much protection the community provides to those particularly affected, the CSU chief said at the press conference.

“We are a solidarity society and not an ego country.” It’s not about loyalty to the state and belonging to the authorities, but about a sense of community. Söder praised the unity of the country leaders. It was an “encouraging signal” to feel the determination in everyone.

The Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), underlined: “If we look now, we will not be able to help many people.” It’s about health and human life. Therefore, it is appropriate in this situation to retrace this difficult path and show solidarity. Chancellor Merkel announced that federal and state governments will reconsider two weeks after its entry into force. (with Reuters, dpa)