Many are on the brink: organizers, hotels, restaurants and culture fear for their existence – politics

The date could not have been more appropriate: On the day Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed new tough measures with the Prime Minister, thousands of people from the events industry in Berlin demonstrated for more extensive state aid. Many fear for their existence – especially when there are further restrictions. Under the slogan #OnFire, the protesters on Wednesday drew attention to the precarious economic situation in the events and entertainment industry. Several hit and pop stars, including Frank Zander and Roland Kaiser, took part in the parade and the subsequent final rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate. The protest march was organized by the action group #AlarmstufeRot. The Hotel and Restaurant Association Dehoga, the Federal Association of the German Tourist Industry and other representatives of the industry also called for participation.

Which industries are particularly affected?

It is not without reason that hoteliers, restaurant owners, tour operators and cultural workers take to the streets. The lockdown in the spring hit companies hard and the slight recovery in the summer was not enough to prepare for renewed restrictions. Tourism, hospitality and the events industry are therefore pushing for improvements in state bridging support and a bankruptcy fund for cancellations of pandemic-related events. Because many insurers refuse to pay for corona-related cancellations.

How is the tourism industry doing?

Travel warnings, the quarantine obligation and the chaos surrounding the stay ban have seriously damaged the travel industry and its three million employees. By the end of the year, the German Travel Association (DRV) expects a turnover decrease of more than 28 billion euros – a decrease of 80 percent. With the exception of Greece, Cyprus and Malta, practically all of Europe is a risk area. The chaos surrounding the housing ban has also spoiled the desire for a holiday in Germany for many German citizens. Package travel is considered safe from an infection standpoint. DRV president Norbert Fiebig said they have not contributed significantly to the increasing number of infections at any point.

Are tourists still coming to Berlin?

Yes, but much less than usual: in July and August only about half of the usual visitors traveled to the capital, in September it was a maximum of 40 percent. There is a shortage, especially for travelers from abroad and conference and exhibition visitors. Expensive hotels in particular suffer from this.

Will there still be trade fairs?

Many people come together in a very small space at trade fairs, in normal years about 60 percent of the exhibitors come from abroad. But this year most of the fairs and events have been canceled or, like the Ifa in Berlin, only in a very slimmed-down form and mostly digital. The trade fair and exhibitors association Auma estimates the already accumulated fall in turnover at more than 20 billion euros. In Berlin, the stock exchange has already written off two-thirds of its usual annual turnover of 340 million euros, the loss being borne by the owner, the Land of Berlin. And so it continues: next year the Green Week will take place as a pure trade fair, the ITB only digital, the traffic fair Innotrans has been postponed from September this year to April 2021 and now again to September 2022. In view of the increasing number of infections and the decreased number events, it is clear that hall 26 will initially remain the Corona reception clinic. In the hall, which is reserved for dogs and cats during Green Week, there are beds for corona patients if they can no longer be accommodated in regular hospitals.

How does the hospitality industry view the debate?

Restorers are wrongly pilloried. “There is no evidence that the increasing number of infections is the result of our activities,” said Thomas Lengfelder, Managing Director of Dehoga in Berlin, the Tagesspiegel. “There is no evidence here that we believe cannot be provided.” His argument is supported by data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). According to an evaluation of the Covid-19 outbreaks, only a negligibly small proportion is in eateries. The risk of infection would therefore be many times higher at work or in nursing homes. However, the RKI asks to interpret the figures “with caution”, as most infections cannot be detected.

How does the hospitality industry deal with the restrictions?

Should restaurants close despite this thin database, Dehoga demands that the politically responsible person “fully” guarantees compensation for the damage. “In short, the complete takeover of all fixed costs,” says Lengfelder. Otherwise, the association warns that about a third of companies see the end. In addition, there could be a wave of lawsuits over the courts. Even after the initial lockdown, there were complaints from affected hosts, according to Dehoga. This number is expected to increase significantly with a second lockdown. The sector is supported by the SME association BVMW. Politicians should not fight the pandemic with measures that harm the economy, but with stricter controls on Corona regulations, he told the “world” – with tougher sanctions if necessary.

What is the situation like in culture?

“Our problem is not going to the theater,” Berlin Mayor Michael Müller stressed recently. The scene is shocked that the culture would grind to a halt in November. Whether in the state theater, concert halls, cinemas or museums, everyone agrees that they have developed and implemented responsible hygiene concepts in recent months. “We can say with a clear conscience: almost anywhere outside of your own four walls it is more risky to be in locked rooms than in our facilities,” said the Brandenburg cultural organizers.

Participants in the big demonstration of the action alliance #AlarmstufeRot on Wednesday Photo: Kira Hofmann / dpa

A new blocking of the culture would have fatal consequences. Many self-employed people are already falling through the emergency programs, which is why the Greens are calling for an adjustment. To compensate for further loss of income, cities and municipalities must increase subsidies for their cultural institutions. At the same time, tax revenues are falling during the pandemic. The result: budgets are coming under further pressure. A vicious circle with long-term consequences, for example for the German film industry in view of an uncertain future for the cinemas. Creative potential is in danger of being lost: composers will receive up to 80 percent fewer royalties on live performances this year, predicts the international umbrella association of copyright organizations, CISAC. The demand for politics, formulated here by Munich Ensembles: “Give the population a signal that our theaters and our audience are important to you. We are entitled to art spaces. “