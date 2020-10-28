“Withdrawn at the crucial moment”: Greens attack SPD over police study – politics

Once the compromise was found, it was already up for discussion. After months of disagreement over a police investigation into racism, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced last week: They had agreed on an investigation with Home Secretary Horst Seehofer (CSU). But soon after, Seehofer made it clear: He still turned down an investigation into racism at the police. A study is planned on racism in society and another on day-to-day police work, which will also examine hatred and violence against police officers. SPD leader Saskia Esken tweeted, “What Seehofer says about the investigation remains his story, but doesn’t match what was agreed.”

The dispute over the study continues to smolder – it’s hard for the SPD to sell the compromise as a success as long as Seehofer remains stubborn. The Greens now saw the argument as an opportunity to put a finger in the wound again. They filed a motion with the Bundestag’s Home Commission on Wednesday. In it, she demands that the federal government ensure that “independent scientific studies on the spread and causes of anti-constitutional attitudes among security authorities” are conducted at the federal and state levels. 500,000 euros should be made available at the federal level.

Parliamentary ritual

The SPD has rejected the application. Green Party politician Irene Mihalic, who is herself a police officer, sharply criticized the Social Democrats: back, ”she says. “You cannot advocate such a study publicly and ultimately, when it comes down to it, you cannot have the guts to support the project in parliament.”

What is taking place here is on the one hand a normal parliamentary ritual: the opposition submits a motion that one of the government factions would have to approve. Unsurprisingly, this declines from coalition discipline – which in turn can be criticized by the opposition. When asked, the SPD spokeswoman domestic policy, Ute Vogt, also explains about this process: The coalition agreement alone does not permit approval of motions that are not “united between the coalition partners”.

The SPD still has hard work to do

Movements like that of the Greens have traditionally been used to drive a wedge in the coalition and exert pressure. In this case, the application for the police study also shows which dilemma the SPD still finds itself in. Because although many Social Democrats are annoyed by Seehofer, the SPD’s domestic politician Vogt defended the compromise found in the coalition: Finance Minister Scholz, Interior Minister Seehofer and Chancellor Merkel agreed to conduct an investigation. feed. “We are now only discussing the exact design in detail, so the specific how, but no longer or the study,” Vogt emphasizes. The daily police is discussed from different perspectives. “In addition to extremism, anti-Semitism and racism in the police, violence and hatred against police officers are also discussed.”

In fact, the SPD and Seehofer have completely different ideas about the purpose of the study (s) – although an agreement has been reached on paper. It will still be hard work for the SPD to steer the investigation in the desired direction and, against the wishes of Interior Minister Seehofer, to really focus on anti-constitutional activity in the security authorities. “I propose to discuss the study design soon,” tweeted SPD leader Esken last week. That should really be the crux of the matter – along with the question of who should actually conduct the investigation.

A minister of the interior of the CDU also wants to participate

The SPD offers a way out via the federal states: the Minister of the Interior of Lower Saxony Boris Pistorius (SPD) had already announced in July that he wanted to organize an investigation into police work and racism in a network of different states – without the federal government if necessary.

In September, the chairman of the Conference of Ministers of the Interior, Georg Maier (SPD), head of Thuringia department, announced that the SPD-administered federal states would conduct their own investigation into racism among police officers. A number of federal states followed this example. Saxony-Anhalt’s Interior Minister, Holger Stahlknecht, was the first CDU minister to support the project.