the Neobank for people with disabilities

This week we’re giving the floor to a selection of fintech startups supported by Mastercard. Today on Culture Numérique, Siècle Digital’s podcast, we’re talking to Julien Delamorte, the founder of HandSome.

The consequences of a disability for access to banking services are hard to imagine. This is exactly the challenge that the startup HandSome would like to face: people with disabilities can use their entire banking day from their smartphone and a connected bank card in a simple, autonomous and secure way via a complete offer, 100% hand-compliant.

Handsome wants to simplify the accessibility of banking services

Neobanks have been revolutionizing the market for several years and HandSome wants to do well. As Julien Delamorte explains, the first observation behind the creation of this startup is as follows:

“We found that of the more than 200 banking products and services offered worldwide, none were fully accessible to a person with a disability. 89% of visually impaired people are already victims of fraud, mistakes or fraud when they pay with a bank card at their merchant “

HandSome is a bank account, linked payment card, and affinity insurance. The clearly stated goal is to offer a solution that can be used with your eyes closed and without bad puns.

An official start is planned for 2021 thanks to the support of Mastercard

Mastercard selected Julien Delamorte’s startup to provide him with the support system. Mastercard’s expertise and knowledge allow HandSome and its customers to enjoy a real plus in the development of the service. According to Julien, this support is a real asset, especially in the company’s marketing strategy.

HandSome is the first mobile application to be certified by associations for the visually impaired. In addition to the means of payment, the startup wants to adapt all banking services so that they are accessible for people with disabilities.

The next steps are as follows: “Complete the beta test in November during European Employment Week for People with Disabilities. 300 cards are started to complete these tests. The commercial offer will be officially released in 2021 when this beta test ends. “