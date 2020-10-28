75 percent of previous year’s sales: This new corona aid is provided to companies in a partial lock-in economy

The federal government wants to quickly provide financial support to companies affected by the corona measures decided on Wednesday. “It is ensured that we can provide support as soon as possible,” said Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) after talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers.

“We will build on existing systems, application procedures and payment schemes,” he continued. It will certainly take a few days, but there will be no new bureaucracy.

The total financial assistance should amount to up to ten billion euros. This will allow small companies to pay up to 75 percent of the sales they generated in the same month of the previous year, ie in November 2019. For larger companies, it was possible to pay up to 70 percent of the income from the previous year. According to reports, companies with up to 50 employees are considered small. The amount of funding for larger companies should be calculated according to the requirements of the State Aid Act.

Theaters, hotels, restaurants and the self-employed are eligible to apply

Companies that have to close due to measures decided on Monday – and which is at least one year old – can apply; after all, they must be able to refer to the value from the previous year. According to Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), the regulation applies to theaters, hotels, cinemas, restaurants and also to the self-employed. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWi), restaurateurs can also apply for funding, sell dishes to take them away, and thus continue to generate their own, albeit lower, turnover.

According to government circles, the bill works as follows: the company’s own revenues are added to other state support funds; the gap, which will then remain up to 75 percent of the previous year’s revenue, will be covered by the new program.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Details are currently still being agreed. Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) want to present the program to the public in the coming days.

Söder thinks this is a “uniquely good offer”

Söder praised the help after the meeting as a “uniquely good offer”. It is speculated that last November’s sales are in most cases even higher than the current ones in October. Moreover, it is not as if “theaters are currently overcrowded.”

It is not yet clear exactly how aid payments are required. As with all other Corona grants, payment is likely to be made through federal states. BMWi could function as an application center, where, for example, bridging support for small and medium-sized enterprises can already be registered. However, it is emphasized that the request should be direct and without a complex examination procedure.

No decision of the Bundestag is required for the funds. Much more should be taken from other aid programs already adopted and already approved. From a political point of view, they have already been decided, according to BMW, and this step is to take place formally in the next few days.