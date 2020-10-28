The PlayStation application changes the user interface for the PS5

Sony is now offering an update for its PlayStation app for iOS and Android. It prepares the ground for the arrival of the PlayStation 5. The new console will be available on November 19th.

Among the changes are:

– A new interface. The new home screen is a quick way to see what your friends are playing, as well as access details about your recent games and trophy list.

– Integration of news. The PS Messages app is now integrated with the new version of the PlayStation app so you can contact your friends from one place.

– Voice chat and party groups. You can now create party groups using the PlayStation app and talk to up to 15 friends using your phone.

– Native integration of PlayStation Store and remote downloads. It will be possible to download games and enhancements directly to your PS4 or PS5.

– New features for the PS5. You can start games remotely, manage storage, and quickly connect to your PS5.

– All the latest PlayStation news. Visit the Explore tab for official information from game developers and the PlayStation Blog.

The PlayStation app can be downloaded from the App Store on iPhone and iPad. If necessary, you can find the Android version in the Play Store.