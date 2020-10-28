Ted Lasso Season 3: The Apple TV + series is renewed

Apple announces that it has given the go-ahead for a third season of the Ted Lasso series available on Apple TV +. Success, according to Apple, is the rendezvous, both with the public and with critics.

This third season for Ted Lasso is signed, while filming for the second hasn’t even started. It will debut in London in January 2021. Apple is definitely very confident, hence the announcement of a third season today.

As a reminder, the scenario was similar for the second season. That summer, Apple announced a second season just days after the first season hit Apple TV +.

Ted Lasso plays Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a Kansas junior college football coach who coaches a football team in England. The only concern: He has no experience in soccer training. Also starring on the series are Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, the Temple of Juno, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In the US, Ted Lasso has a satisfaction rate of 86% for the public and 98% for the press. In France, the public’s rating for AlloCiné is 3.7 out of 5.