iPhone 12 mini: A first look at video

The iPhone 12 mini is presented today with a handle. It’s from YouTuber George Buhnici. You probably don’t know him because he’s Romanian. In any case, he was able to get his hands on the “small” 5.4-inch iPhone, while the smartphone won’t be available until November 13th.

Since the video is in Romanian and the subtitles are missing, it’s hard to know what our good old George Buhnici is saying. We can at least observe the iPhone 12 mini that sits next to the iPhone 12. This model has a 6.1-inch screen (like the iPhone 12 Pro) for comparison.

The iPhone 12 mini is basically identical to its big brother. We find the A14 chip, 4GB of RAM, the same two photo sensors on the back, and everything else. The two changes are obviously the size (5.4 inches versus 6.1 inches) and the smaller battery (2,227 mAh versus 2,815 mAh).

He’s on the left

He is right here

Apple will start pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on November 6th. The two phones will go on sale on November 13th. The 5.4-inch model starts at $ 809 and the 6.7-inch model starts at $ 1,259. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available since October 23.