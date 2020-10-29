Mac Apple Silicon: Workshops for Developers

We’re not far from presenting the first Mac with an Apple Silicon processor. Apple has already announced that it will be released and released before the end of the year. While waiting for news, the developers have received an invitation.

Apple invites developers to take part in workshops to be with an engineer. This allows the developer to ensure that their applications are working for Macs with Apple Silicon. The meetings will take place on November 4th and 5th. Developers have until November 1st to schedule a meeting.

Some developers already have access to a modified Mac mini with the A12Z chip. This Mac with ARM architecture enables them to conduct tests before the first Apple Silicon Mac is marketed to the public. These developers can attend certain Apple workshops.

If rumors are to be believed, Apple will be giving a keynote on November 17th. This would be the third keynote in three months. The first, which dates back to September, was the opportunity to discover the iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE. The second, organized two weeks ago, showed the iPhone 12. Now there would be a keynote for November with a special focus on Macs.