Term ends in autumn 2021: Bedford-Strohm is no longer a candidate for chairmanship of the Council of the EKD – Politics

Bavarian Protestant regional bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm (60) does not want to be a candidate again for the presidency of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) this autumn. He’s not tired of the office. “I will continue to exercise this position with great enthusiasm and all my might for the coming year,” he told Bayerischer Rundfunk on Thursday. But: “It’s good if someone new comes along, sets new accents, gives new impulses.”

Bedford-Strohm has been at the head of German Protestants since 2014. His term as Bavarian regional bishop also ends in 2023. In the autumn of 2021, the Synod of the Evangelical Church will elect a new council and a new council president.

Above all, he looks forward to the fact that, upon retirement from the EKD top, he will “have two more years to use all my energy for the Bavarian Regional Church,” he told the BR. The reason for his withdrawal is not the criticism, in part the hatred that his commitment to rescue refugees at sea has brought him.

“You need to know what you’re getting into,” he said. “I knew that. And I was happy to do it and will be happy to do it last year.”

For the remainder of the year, Bedford-Strohm, as chairman of the council, mainly wants to deal with overcoming the corona crisis. The conference of the Protestant church parliament, the EKD Synod, can only take place virtually in one week. Despite the increasing number of infections, Bedford-Strohm has spoken out against renewed worship and assembly bans. “I believe the churches have shown that they know how to handle the situation responsibly,” he said.

Coming from a family of theologians and born in Memmingen, Bedford-Strohm stands for an approach to a ‘public theology’ and has been involved in numerous political debates. In recent years, he has been particularly active in sea rescue in the Mediterranean. Before his election as Regional Bishop in 2011, Bedford-Strohm had been Professor of Systematic Theology and Contemporary Theological Issues in Bamberg since 2004. Visiting professors took him to New York and Stellenbosch in South Africa. He is married to the American psychotherapist Deborah Bedford and they have three grown sons. (KNA)