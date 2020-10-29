macOS Big Sur 11.0.1: Here are the new wallpapers

Apple offered the first beta of macOS 11.0.1 yesterday. This will be the first version of macOS Big Sur. It can make you smile when you know that the final version of macOS Big Sur is not yet available for download. While you wait to learn more about it, check out the new macOS 11.0.1 wallpapers here.

The background images are similar to those in iOS 14.2. This version is currently in beta for developers and public testers. We find paint and, above all, wallpaper that has been drawn. Apple has a habit of offering photos as wallpaper. They are certainly modified, but they remain photos. Here Apple continues to draw.

Here is every wallpaper and the links to download (via 9to5):

Background image 9: image 1, image 2, image 3, image 4

Background image 10: image 1, image 2, image 3, image 4

All are compatible with “Dynamic Desktop”. This means that the wallpaper changes depending on the time of day.