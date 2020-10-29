Livestream from the Bundestag: see the Corona debate here – Politics

After Wednesday’s federal-state talks, Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to explain the federal government’s corona policy to the Bundestag on Thursday. The government statement is the third since the start of the pandemic. After the speech of about 20 minutes, a debate of one and a half hours is scheduled. Federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday to break the second wave of corona infections with strict contact restrictions for civilians and an extensive halt of all leisure activities. This is to prevent the uncontrollable spread of the epidemic. The measures must apply from next Monday (November 2) and last until the end of November. (dpa)

Report Rating