Starlink (SpaceX) is launching a satellite internet trial for $ 99 per month

We recently announced that LeoLabs will be tracking Starlink satellites on behalf of SpaceX. At the same time, an offer to test the satellite Internet was launched. In fact, Starlink is now starting a trial period for $ 99 per month, but on the condition that a specific device is purchased for $ 499.

An offer that is initially reserved for certain Americans

For over a year now, SpaceX’s promise regarding Starlink has been pretty simple: it should allow anyone to benefit from Internet access without being bothered by cuts or other connectivity issues. SpaceX revealed this promise more precisely through emails to anyone interested in the project, all residents of the US states of Wisconsin, Washington, or Idaho.

In the same category

The democratization of the affiliated speakers continues

This first offer is therefore a test phase organized by SpaceX, in which the availability is only explained in certain countries. Despite everything, the total price of the offer and its equipment is already criticized. In fact, between the $ 99 monthly subscription and the $ 499 essential gear, that test is not for everyone.

Better Than Nothing Beta, an expensive proposition for a service that is not ideal

Despite everything, and as stated by Engadget, SpaceX expects this test to meet some concerns had the company described the test as “Better Than Nothing Beta” in the interested party email. The latter are therefore warned as the speeds, as stated by the American media, can vary from 50 MB per second to 150 MB during the test phase. The latency is 20 ms to 40 ms, periods of non-connection can also be observed.

With this offer, an app for Android and iOS is available to all customers. In this way testers can obtain information about the installation of the device, test the signal speed, but also keep an eye on the devices connected to the network.

SpaceX plans to make its offering available in Canada and the United States by the end of the year

SpaceX has already launched more than 800 satellites into orbit. The company hopes that by the end of the year this will be enough to make its satellite Internet offering available in both the US and Canada.

For the rest of the world, patience is required. In fact, thousands of satellites will be needed, and only a tiny fraction has been launched into orbit for the time being.