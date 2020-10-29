Tales of the Neon Sea: A Tasteful Pixel Art Adventure Game From Blade Runner (App Store Release)

Tales of the Neon Sea (App Store link – 4.49 euros – iPhone / iPad) is a pixel art adventure and investigation game that looks very similar to Blade Runner. In this dark cyberpunk universe full of underworld life, intelligent robots rub each other in relative harmony with humans. The player (Rex in the game) runs a private detective agency and must investigate a murder that may be related to the start of the machine riot. Rex’s buddy, a … cat, will help him gather clues. The gameplay is in the great tradition of adventure games à la LucasArt, with some puzzles and riddles as bonuses. In addition to the black and techno-futuristic scenario, the game from Studio Boke Technology above all deserves its high-quality pixel art graphics and the multitude of small animations that literally bring its lore to life. A very good pickaxe.

