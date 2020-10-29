Suspected offenders arrested: two dead and injured in a knife attack in Nice – politics

A knife attack in the southern French coastal city of Nice resulted in two deaths and several injuries, according to the police. The incident took place near Notre-Dame, news channel BFMTV reported Thursday. Police advised avoiding the area and initially did not comment on the details. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested, according to the city council.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the incident without first providing details. There is an emergency meeting in the ministry. Department head Darmanin had warned several times about a high risk of terrorism in the country.

The police is investigating the case. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested. According to Estrosi, the act is like a terrorist attack. In France, a suspected Islamist recently brutally murdered a history teacher. The case caused a stir in the country. (dpa, Reuters)

