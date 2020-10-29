Another knife attack in France: three dead and several injured in Nice – politics

A knife attack in the southern French coastal city of Nice resulted in three deaths – two women and the church overseer – and several injured, according to police. Police circles say a woman’s throat has been cut.

The woman and the church overseer were murdered in Notre Dame Church on Thursday afternoon, as far as information was available. The second woman was murdered in a bar opposite the church, according to information from the newspaper “Le Monde”.

For the Mayor of Nice, the act resembles a terrorist attack. Photo: REUTERS / Eric Gaillard

The anti-terrorist public prosecutor’s office is responsible for the investigation. Police advised avoiding the area and initially did not officially comment on the details. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested, according to the city council.

He has been shot by the police several times and taken to a hospital.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the incident without first providing details. There is an emergency meeting in the ministry. Department head Darmanin had warned several times about a high risk of terrorism in the country. The police is investigating the case. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested.

“This pain is felt by all of us in Europe”

Nice was hit by a terrorist attack in 2016, killing 86 people.

A knife attack in the southern French coastal town of Nice left one dead and several injured Photo: imago / PanoramiC

According to Estrosi, the act is like a terrorist attack. In France, a suspected Islamist recently brutally murdered a history teacher. The case caused a stir in the country.

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, called for unity. “We have a duty to stand up together against violence and those who want to incite and spread hatred,” the Italian wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He was shocked and saddened by the news from Nice. “This pain is felt by all of us in Europe.” (Tsp, dpa, Reuters)