IPhone 12 Pro: Given the strong demand, Apple is increasing its LiDAR orders

Is the iPhone 12 Pro a success yet? If we are to believe the Taiwanese website DigiTimes, Apple’s newest flagship would have sold out like hot cakes on a day of famine. The demand would be so great that Apple would have increased its orders for VCSEL components, components necessary to manufacture LiDARs (exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max). This information reflects the worldwide increase in delivery times. In France as in the USA, the delivery times for the iPhone 12 Pro have been reduced to mid-November, while the iPhone 12 is available within a few days.

The popularity of the iPhone 12 Pro brings an initial rejection to those who felt that this model did not have sufficient technological advantages to make it preferable to the iPhone 12. You know the iPhone 12 is much cheaper to buy than the iPhone 12 Pro, the demand for the latter seemed unfounded.