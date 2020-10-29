With Apple Glass you can “see” better in the dark thanks to LiDAR

Apple Glass is on the way. Apple is working hard on its augmented reality glasses, a project that has already gone beyond the simple concept internally (several prototypes would be perfectly functional). A new patent describes a system for improving visibility in poor light conditions. Apple Glass, which is equipped with LiDAR or light detection sensors (or a combination of both), can thus accurately capture the shape of objects in the user’s field of vision, even in (almost) complete darkness.

As soon as the object is discovered, it is “scanned” in a certain way in AR and its shape becomes clearly visible again in AR Visual. Obviously, such a concept requires the development of image processing software that is able to place the AR object in the exact same place as the same object in the real world, while the user is in motion. . This technology could also be used to reduce the effects of motion sickness.