The travel certificate is available in the application

From tomorrow a travel certificate will be required for every exit from detention, just like in the good old days. This will be accessible through the TousAntiCovid application, StopCovid’s little sister. For the government, having this information available in the application could be a way to encourage the population to download the application more heavily.

TousAntiCovid will soon download more than StopCovid?

Since October 22nd and as forwarded by 01net, the StopCovid application has been transformed into TousAntiCovid. What to try to restart the downloads and activation of the application after the first version flop. TousAntiCovid, based on contact tracing, remains an application that raises questions. Even if our personal data is not recorded, the technology used for operation remains questionable.

In fact, like the first version, the application still does not use the Google and Apple API and does not work fully on iPhones. As soon as the application is in the background on this smartphone type, it is no longer operational. To ensure this, users would have to keep it open all the time.

Today the government is trying to make more use of the application and therefore better to download it, especially by providing the certificate directly from the application. It could still be a flop, however. The access offered in the application is nothing more than a link to a government page where the travel certificate is located. The integration of the certificate into the application is therefore not really optimized and remains accessible without the application.

How do I access the certificate from the application?

Once the TousAntiCovid application is downloaded it is pretty easy to access the certificate online. You must first find and then click on the Travel Certificate button at the bottom of the application home page.

From then on you will be redirected to the appropriate government page. All you have to do then is fill in all of your information, choose the reason for your exit, and generate the certificate the same way you did when you were initially locked up.