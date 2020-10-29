Football Manager 2021: Release Date and Pre-Releases on Mobile (Trailer)

Do you think you’d be better than Zizou at the helm of Real, that great Barça is run by Simpletons, or that PSG deserve your coaching skills? With Football Manager 2021, you can get revenge on all of these mediocre ones. SEGA’s famous license will again make it possible to lead his team with the little onions, from the transfer of the players to the tactics to be used in the game. There are 60 leagues available (including the Canadian League, the novelty of this FM2021), while Mexico and Argentina are added to the list of playable national teams.

The UI and the view during the game don’t seem to have changed, but it doesn’t matter as we end up sticking to the little yellow or blue dots to follow the progress of the game. Beware of addiction! Football Manager 2021 will be available on November 24th on PC, consoles and phones. The iOS version can be pre-ordered at this address (the price is 9.99 euros, MIT in addition to in-app purchases).