Reconfinement: Operator networks are ready

The hiring will become a reality in France from midnight tonight. Teleworking will be important, as it was during the spring containment. But will the networks follow suit? The operators think so anyway.

Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free both urge Le Figaro to keep calm on this hiring. “It was in March, it will be in November,” said one of them. But he says it will apply “provided consumers keep the right reflexes”. In particular, this consists in preferring the connection to the box (Ethernet or Wi-Fi) over 4G, even if the latter is more efficient.

Speaking of 4G, can we expect saturation during the reconfiguration? Operators believe that this could be the case in large cities. The French should use video calling or streaming services like Netflix often. For this reason, the operators invite everyone to connect to Wi-Fi if possible.

Don’t worry about streaming and video games

When streaming, the quality was decreased when initially blocked. The video bit rate has been reduced to relieve the networks. However, this situation should not occur for reclosing. “The networks were dimensioned accordingly, we have the experience of spring,” says one on the Orange side. The operator adds that it is ready “for any updates and launches of video games from around the world”. This refers to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, which will be released in November.

It is also good to point out that the kids, middle and high school students will leave during this hiring. Therefore, the networks should be less loaded compared to the spring protection. But of course the operators will keep an eye on the traffic to avoid slowdowns and breakdowns.