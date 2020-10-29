Apple’s iPhone upgrade program attracts people

Many customers who like the iPhone upgrade program reveal RBC Capital Markets. A survey by the bank found that 36% of US Apple customers signed up for the program, which began in 2015. Another 25% plan to take part.

The iPhone upgrade program is only available in a few countries (US, UK, China). You can buy a new iPhone every year with AppleCare + insurance. The customer pays Apple a certain amount each month. After a year he returns his iPhone and switches to the new model.

For example, the iPhone 12 mini 64GB is priced at $ 35.33 / month. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB, prices rise to $ 66.58 / month. Anyone who participated in the iPhone upgrade program with the iPhone 11 last year can therefore upgrade to the iPhone 12.

There is a minor problem with the iPhone upgrade program. After 12 monthly payments you can switch to a new iPhone. But Apple doesn’t always release its new phones at the same time, evidence this year. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available from October, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in November. A person who takes either of these two models will have to wait until November 2021 to switch to the iPhone 13, even if it comes out in September or October 2021, for example.

Apple doesn’t say when its program will be available in France or other countries.