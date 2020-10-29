Former Labor leader: Corbyn was expelled from the party after allegations of anti-Semitism – politics

The British Labor Party has suspended its former party leader Jeremy Corbyn over allegations of anti-Semitism. A party spokesman in London announced this on Thursday. The decision was made with a view to downplaying Corbyn’s statements about an independent investigation into anti-Semitism in the opposition party.

According to an investigative report, the British opposition party had previously admitted anti-Semitic tendencies within its own ranks. There is talk of intimidation and discrimination, the British Commission for Equality and Human Rights (EHRC) announced in London on Thursday.

The former left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who was head of the party from 2015 to 2020, is particularly criticized in the report. In April 2020, the 71-year-old was replaced by Keir Starmer. “Unforgivable mistakes” have been made due to a lack of willingness to fight anti-Semitism, said independent committee chair Caroline Waters.

Corbyn did not want to accept all allegations. He was “always determined to eradicate all forms of racism”. But he regrets that the change has taken so long. His successor Starmer spoke of a “day of shame” for Labor. The party must now submit an action plan within six weeks.

For years, critics have accused British Social Democrats of anti-Semitic tendencies – for example, in social media posts. Several MPs left the party in protest. In 2018, Corbyn admitted that disciplinary proceedings against anti-Semitic party members had been too slow and timid.

No apologies to Jews

Corbyn herself was often criticized. He had refused to apologize to Jews for anti-Semitic tendencies in his party. Critics also accused the former left of unilateral support for the Palestinians in the Middle East conflict.

Even before he became Labor leader, he described Hamas, according to British media, as ruling the Gaza Strip and that the EU classified as a terrorist organization as “friends”. (dpa, afp)