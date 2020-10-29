macOS 11.0.1 refers to 3 not yet announced Macs

Apple yesterday offered the first beta of macOS 11.0.1, while macOS 11.0 Big Sur is not yet available in the final version. This version adds new wallpapers and fixes bugs. It also contains references to new Macs.

While browsing / System / Library on macOS 11.0.1, a user on Twitter found two new file types. There’s also a file that’s been around since the 10th beta of macOS Big Sur. The files are MacHardwareTypes-2020f.bundle, MacHardwareTypes-2020g.bundle, and MacHardwareTypes-2020h.bundle.

MacOS Big Sur 11.0.1 mentions three different unreleased Macs, all of which are slated to be released for 2020. Only one of these was present in Beta 10. @ 9to5mac @appleinsider pic.twitter.com/0u5aGszbWl

– Hans Harck Tønning (@HarckerTech), October 29, 2020

It is currently difficult to know which models these three Macs correspond to. MacHardwareTypes-2019f.bundle and MacHardwareTypes-2020d.bundle refer to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. MacHardwareTypes-2020a.bundle is none other than the new MacBook Air. Other similar files are for the new iMac and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Of course, we can make a connection between the three Mac references and the potential Apple keynote on November 17th. Apple was to introduce its first Macs with the Apple Silicon processor. It is therefore possible that the files will display the Macs in question. But nothing has been confirmed yet.