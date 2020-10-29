Boat capsizes with 200 people on board: at least 140 refugees drowned in Senegal – politics

At least 140 refugees have drowned in a shipping accident near Senegal, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). A ship with about 200 people on board capsized last weekend, the UN organization announced on Thursday. According to authorities, only 60 people could have been rescued.

It was the worst disaster of its kind this year, the IOM said. She referred to eyewitness information to provide information on the number of refugees on the boat. The authorities in Senegal, for their part, had previously only mentioned ten fatalities. (AFP)