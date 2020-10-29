No WeChat ban in the US, says the appeals court

It was confirmed that on Monday, October 26, 2020, the American Court of Appeals rejected the Department of Justice’s motion to immediately ban WeChat in Apple and Google’s application stores in the United States. The court said the Trump administration had failed to demonstrate with sufficient plausibility that it would “suffer imminent and irreparable harm during the process of this appeal.”

A few days later, on August 23, 2020, the US WeChat Users Alliance group decided to sue the US government. He denounced a violation of the right to freedom of expression by millions of Americans who rely on this motion to communicate with their loved ones in both China and the United States.

“The US government is doing all it can to ban a widely recognized means of communication for no good reason,” said proponents of the motion. For the Trump administration, however, there is no question that WeChat will fall through the cracks, as it did with TikTok, although this matter has calmed down thanks to the sale of the activities to American companies Walmart and Oracle.

However, amid commercial tensions between China and the United States, Donald Trump had agreed to keep the Chinese application running until November 12, 2020 despite disagreeing with that application, which would threaten his country as it would have potential ties to China chinese government.

Although California federal court judge Laurel Beeler has denied the Department of Justice’s motion to remove the app used by 19 million people in the US, the WeChat Pay app may be subject to restrictions on American soil, our colleagues from Bloomberg report.

Instant messaging has attracted more than a billion Chinese people thanks in particular to its diverse features. Indeed, the application that aims to compete with the Apple Store and the Google Store combines the useful and the pleasant by offering its users a variety of mini-applications, often games, and a virtual wallet nicknamed WeChat. Numbers. This related application is used by 100 million Chinese for daily expenses like paying their taxi fare, public transport ticket, or end of month electricity and water bills. Today, WeChat is one of the most used apps in the world as it is very useful in so many ways. What also appeals to you is the ability to create your own online store for both businesses and individuals, whether it’s selling home appliances or clothing.

India blocks, Pakistan follows

However, the very popular application attracts trouble from one continent to another not only in America but also in Asia. India, the other great power, decided to ban more than 60 Chinese applications this summer, risking a ban of up to 275 after receiving a comprehensive recommendation from the Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordinating Center at the Ministry of the Interior. A clash between the Indian and Chinese armies on June 15, in which 20 deaths were regretted, only exacerbated tensions between these two great powers. In contrast to the USA, however, the two flagship apps TikTok and WeChat have disappeared from the Indian market. Pakistan has also decided to follow suit and ban several Chinese applications, including TikTok on its territory for various reasons, this time related to shared content. This ban lasted only a few days, but it shows a significant risk for WeChat in allied countries.

January 2021, a deadline for the United States

In the United States, the case is not without follow-up as the appeals court agreed to expedite the hearing to determine the ultimate fate of this social network owned by Tencent, one of the most imposing technology in China and the world. The next hearing, which will set the tone for the future of Chinese application in the United States, will be held in January 2021 amid a cabinet reshuffle following the US presidential election.