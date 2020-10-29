Review of German Investigators: Wirecard manager Marsalek was apparently an Austrian undercover agent – politically

Former Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek was an “SZ” report, according to German investigators, apparently undercover agents for Austrian intelligence. The Federal Attorney General “ has evidence that Austrian citizen Jan Marsalek was listed as a confidant by an employee of the Austrian Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism (BVT), ” the newspaper quoted in its Friday edition from the response from the Federal Department of Justice to a written question from the left. – Member of the Bundestag Fabio De Masi.

According to the report, the Federal Chancellery declined to comment on the newspaper’s request. The Austrian Ministry of the Interior, to which the BVT is subordinate, also declined to comment.

Placing an undercover agent in a DAX company without the knowledge of the German authorities would be an insult and put pressure on German-Austrian relations, writes the “SZ”. “The Chancellor should answer the phone as soon as possible and ask Sebastian Kurz what the Austrians are up to here,” De Masi told the newspaper, referring to the Austrian Chancellor. “If the suspicion is confirmed, the Austrian ambassador must be called in,” demanded the left-wing politician.

Marsalek has been in hiding since June. The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of serious breach of trust and fraud with professional gangs. Marsalek is said to have artificially inflated the Group’s balance sheets by means of dummy bookings since 2015 at the latest, along with then-Wirecard company leader Markus Braun, to make the company more attractive to investors and customers.

According to the federal investigation, the two nonexistent assets built worth 1.9 billion euros. During a final audit of 2019, the distortion of the balance sheet was discovered. (AFP)