Apple One will be available from tomorrow

Apple One will be available tomorrow. The announcement was made to Bloomberg by Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. The time of availability has not yet been announced.

Apple One is a package that brings together Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 50 GB of iCloud storage for € 14.95 / month. There is also a family offer for 19 people for € 19.95 / month. The iCloud storage drops to 200 GB here.

The “Premier” offering is only available in the US