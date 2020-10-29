IPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales: Tim Cook wants to be positive

The iPhone 12s isn’t part of the financial results Apple just released. The reason is simple: the phones have been available for a week while the quarterly results will be retired in late September. Despite everything, Tim Cook shares some information about the iPhone 12.

Apple’s manager is optimistic about sales of the various iPhone 12. He believes that 5G support really adds value. He also mentions promotions from certain operators and loyal Apple customers. The first data “is really, really good,” Tim Cook told CNBC. Unfortunately he won’t say more.

IPhone sales fell 21% from July through September. It was $ 26.44 billion. This is a significant decrease, partly explained by China. Sales in the Chinese region decreased 36% in the previous quarter.

If we are to believe Tim Cook, sales should pick up again in the last three months of the year thanks to the iPhone 12. In view of the uncertain situation with the Covid-19, however, no forecast is given.

As a reminder, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available since October 23rd. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered on November 6th and purchased on November 13th.