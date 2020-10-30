Containment: Apple Stores are temporarily closed

The second detention has been a reality since midnight. This is having an impact on businesses and Apple has decided to close its French Apple stores. Some remain open despite everything.

On its website for the Apple Store, Apple states the following:

We look forward to fully resuming our business as soon as it is safe to do so. We are currently open to withdrawing current online orders and to support our geniuses by appointment before October 29, 2020.

There are still three Apple Stores open. We find Opéra (Paris), Les Quatre Temps (Puteaux) and Rosny 2 (Rosny-Sous-Bois). For these three stores, Apple states the following:

We are only open by appointment for the collection of your online orders and the support of our geniuses by appointment. We are currently unable to accept any walk-in customers. We look forward to fully resuming our activities as soon as it is safe to do so.

The containment will be a reality until at least December 1st. It was Emmanuel Macron who announced it during a television speech on Wednesday. All excursions must be justified with a travel certificate. For more information on this topic, see this article.