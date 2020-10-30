Debate on green electricity law: Greens also want solar systems on all new roofs – politically

The chairman of the Greens Annalena Baerbock argues for all new-build homes and later also all renovated homes with a solar system. “The roofs in Germany must finally become power plants,” Baerbock writes in a list of requirements from which the editorial network cites Germany.

Any roof without a solar system is a missed opportunity for climate protection and a consumption-oriented power supply, said the Green boss. “That is why the first federal states and municipalities have already taken the lead and made solar systems on the roofs the standard for new buildings. This must now finally be anchored nationally for residential and commercial buildings (…). ”In a second step, this must also be done with every roof renovation.

Previously, SPD parliamentary representative Matthias Miersch had already called for “consistent and mandatory use” of suitable areas for green power systems, “at least all suitable roofs on public buildings and private new construction”.

He also proposed to completely abolish the green electricity tax to promote wind turbines and solar systems that citizens pay with their electricity bills. Instead, the subsidy should be paid through a higher electricity tax, reducing climate-damaging subsidies and the revenues from the new CO2 price on diesel, heating oil and natural gas.

Today, Friday, the Bundestag deliberates for the first time on the reform plans presented by Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU), who Miersch criticized as “inadequate”. The federal cabinet has already passed the bill, but Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) had stated that Altmaier’s plans were not enough for her. “We therefore want to immediately enter into coalition talks with a broad negotiating delegation in order to arrive at a law that does justice to the major challenges,” Miersch writes.

Altmaier defends the Renewable Energy Sources Act

The black-red coalition had promised to fully use the revenues from the new CO2 price to relieve citizens elsewhere – for example to increase the commuting allowance or lower the green electricity surcharge. The federal government expects a turnover of approximately 7.4 billion euros in 2021 and 10.5 billion euros in 2023.

Altmaier already asked questions to MPs on Wednesday about the green electricity law in the Bundestag. He opposed criticism from the ranks of the SPD, for example on plans to produce more electricity in apartment buildings: with the cabinet decision, the federal government had let the law out of hand, now the MPs could change it. Given the foreseeable rise in EU climate targets, the Greens criticized the desired expansion of green power as too low. Altmaier said the targets would be adjusted if the outcome of the EU negotiations so requires.

The reform of the Renewable Energy Sources Act should ensure that the share of green electricity increases from about 50 percent this year to 65 percent in 2030. However, environmentalists consider this goal outdated – Minister of the Environment Schulze also assumes 75 or even 80 percent. (dpa)