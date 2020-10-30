Smartphone sales: Samsung again 1st, Apple 4th ..

Apple is no longer on the podium of the largest smartphone vendors. He had stolen his seat from Xiaomi in the third quarter. The Chinese manufacturer has jumped to where the iPhone manufacturer withdrew.

According to the analyst firm IDC, Apple sold 41.6 million iPhones in the third quarter. This corresponds to a decrease of 10.6% within one year. Their market share increases from 13% to 11.8%. For its part, Apple announced that sales for iPhones fell 21% over the reporting period.

IDC states this is the first time Apple has been in this position. The company says it’s because the iPhone 12s arrives later than expected. Apple could therefore return to the podium for the current quarter. Additionally, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro made up the bulk of iPhone sales between July and September. The 2020 iPhone SE also made a good contribution.

Samsung will be the first again

First and foremost, Samsung is on the podium. The Korean manufacturer is once again leading, it is Huawei that (temporarily) previously held this title. Samsung sold 80.4 million Galaxy phones, an increase of 2.9%. It is followed by Huawei with 51.9 million sales. This is a decrease of 22%. And here Xiaomi is in third place with 46.5 million smartphones sold. That is 42% more. The top 5 end with Vivo and sales of 31.5 million, an increase of 4.2%.

In total, the manufacturers sold 353.6 million smartphones in the third quarter. This is a decrease of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. The two losers are Apple and Huawei.