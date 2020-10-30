What future for fintech startups?

After a great week talking about innovation and technology in the world of fintech, especially with the system Mastercard put in place to help startups develop, he needs to take a look. As Alexandra Zana explains, there are two major trends in the fintech market: “The first is the move to an optimized user experience with the look and feel of players like N26 or Revolut, who have been able to give the mass market a fully digitized experience to really get the niche markets disturb. ”

A trend towards niche markets

As we saw over the course of the week, fintech startups are specialized and want to offer specific solutions in niche markets: Betterway offers a payment card for employee mobility to help companies implement the package for sustainable mobility. HandSome is a banking solution for people with disabilities. While Shine works every day to simplify the lives of professionals so that administrative procedures no longer hinder business creation.

This new trend from Alexandra Zana has therefore already been confirmed in the reality of the market. The different solutions we are talking about here reflect the needs of users who express their desire to take advantage of more inclusive or environmentally friendly offers. This is a reality in many markets and also the case in the payments market. The 2020 consumer is looking for an offer that best meets all of their criteria.

A fusion of card acceptance and issuance

The second trend that the Vice President of Mastercard sees at the forefront of development in France is the “acceptance” with the appearance of Paytech and Retailtech. Some companies appear and enrich the payment experience, for example by offering payment options in several installments. According to Alexandra Zana, today the two worlds of card acceptance and issuance are united to offer a uniform and enriched payment experience.

According to the Mastercard boss, the fintech market is still in very good health despite the Covid 19 pandemic. The digitization of our daily life has accelerated and fintech startups have taken advantage of this trend. Alexandra Zana has seen an explosion in online transactions. Companies offering e-commerce payment services logically benefit from this trend. Mastercard intends to continue its commitment to startups by further customizing its solutions and processes to accelerate the time to market for fintechs.