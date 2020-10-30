Twenty / twenty a day – four more days until the US election: Biden focuses on Texas politics

The US is on the latest wave of elections. That’s why we’ll be keeping you up to date with what’s happening in the United States in our US newsletter “Twenty / Twenty” for the next two weeks. Today, Juliane Schäuble writes from cold and wet Washington and also looks to Florida, where Biden and Trump have a long-distance duel. Click here for the free plan.

Autumn has suddenly arrived in Washington. While we residents of the capital could still enjoy the mild late summer weather outside on Wednesday evening, this wet and cold Thursday was a gloomy foretaste of the coming months. Given the increasing number of infections in 42 states and a new record of more than 87,000 new infections in just one day, hardly anyone in Washington desires to be in locked rooms with strangers. The “dark months” that Joe Biden recently warned about are looming.

And Donald Trump still refuses to take the advice of his scientists, Biden scolded during his performance in Swing State Florida. Of course, the president sees things differently a few days before the election. At the final sprint, when both candidates appeared in Tampa just hours apart, he claimed once again that the country was about to turn. And to thousands of followers who listened to his statements shoulder to shoulder and largely maskless, he declared that everything was half as wild. “We know the virus, we keep our distance,” Trump said. The opposite, as the photos from the event showed, was the case.

Trump’s denial of reality makes the work of virologists increasingly difficult

Trump’s denial of reality and his reluctance to follow the advice of his scientific experts make their work increasingly difficult. A CNN report that Deborah Birx – the doctor who officially still coordinates the government’s corona strategy – made the decision to bypass the White House for the first time over the summer hits her and her summit after the president’s many attacks. virologist Anthony Fauci quite credible. At government headquarters, Scott Atlas is now increasingly listening to the president, a radiologist with no epidemic experience, but with many steep statements on how to deal with the pandemic.

In Florida, the number of people infected has risen dramatically

In Florida, one of the states where elections could be decided, the number of people infected has also risen dramatically after Republican governor and Trump confidant Ron DeSantis lifted nearly all demands. Biden is now leading the way, according to a new study from Quinnipiac University. But the lead is so narrow at three percentage points that it is not possible to clearly predict who will win the Sunshine State’s 29 major electoral votes on Tuesday. It only seems clear that Trump must win Florida if he wants to stay in the White House for another four years. In 2016, he achieved this in the swing state of all swing states with a razor-thin lead of 1.2 percentage points. A few days ago I made an overview of where the choice could be made.

More than 81 million Americans have already voted nationally, more than a third of all registered voters. Texas is also interesting, where on Thursday – five days before the election – 98 percent of the 2016 voters had already voted. The Democrats hope that this seemingly significant rise in voter turnout will primarily benefit them. A victory for Biden would amount to an earthquake: In Texas, a Democratic presidential candidate last won the 1976 election. His name was Jimmy Carter. In the average of the relevant surveys that the website “realclearpolitics” collects, Trump is just ahead.

Harris appears in three Texas cities

Kamala Harris’s itinerary shows that the Biden team is seriously targeting this state: the vice-presidential candidate will appear in three Texas cities next Friday. Meanwhile, the District of Columbia will continue to dispense with high-ranking visitors. The capital is so clearly part of the democratic camp that no electoral activist will pass by. “Voting early” began Tuesday. And even in Washington, voters have to queue at some of the 32 polling stations. At least you can find out on the Internet where the waiting time is particularly long. It’s impressive how many Americans take their most important democratic right seriously.

We will know who will win the race in four days at the earliest on Wednesday morning German time. Maybe much later when it occurs, which some experts fear. However, Evan Osnos, whose biography of Joe Biden was published this week in the US and also in Germany, thinks things could go faster than many suspect. And that the winner is Biden. Why? You can read that in our interview.