South of the circle: Frozen survival leaves iOS cold (Apple Arcade Release)

South of the Circle is a narrative survival that will give Apple Arcade a huge chill. Set in the 1960s, the game tells the troubles of Peter, a Cambridge professor who has to survive in the arctic cold after his plane crashes. The artistic direction mixes low poly with motion capture, which leads to a stylized and very realistic result. Handling is not particularly worrying as it is enough to tap the area you want to move into. With its sophisticated aesthetic and elaborate scenario, this south of the county really has it all. The game takes up 2.3 GB of storage space, which is now average for what’s new on iOS. South of the Circle is available now in Apple Arcade.

