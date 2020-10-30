Two big problems with Amazon launching in Sweden

Amazon has finally launched its online shop in Sweden, amazon.se. However, the e-commerce giant made two giant dumplings that kept mocking Swedish users.

Amazon starts in Scandinavia

Until then, Sweden had to use Amazon’s services via the UK or Germany, which sometimes resulted in high delivery costs. With the introduction of the platform in the country, which is the first in Scandinavia to host an Amazon online shop, this is a thing of the past.

With this approach, Jeff Bezos’ company would like to establish itself better in Europe. Sweden is the seventh country on the old continent to have its own Amazon platform for six months after Great Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Amazon.se already has more than 150 million items, including tens of thousands from Swedish companies. In addition, the platform offers free delivery on orders over 229 Swedish kronor (€ 22), so it hopes to attract the residents of the Scandinavian country … But two major mistakes spoil the party.

Oops …

Indeed, Amazon has signed a masterful thoughtlessness by confusing the Argentine and Swedish flags in the “Choose Your Location” section. The platform has also automatically translated product descriptions, resulting in very funny and sometimes even offensive sentences for Sweden. For example, a riddle for children with “floral motifs of sexual assault” was described there.

“Applause to everyone at Amazon who participated in the brilliant decision to machine translate over 95% of the website from a language that most people in Sweden can understand, at least well enough to understand product descriptions,” wrote one Twitter users. For its part, the company assured that it would solve the problem and asked Swedes to report any concerns on the site.

Despite these small issues, Amazon is becoming a new platform for Swedish companies to sell their products on. Sweden is the 17th country in the world to have an Amazon store.